Timbers Share New Additions at Providence Park for 2025

February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have unveiled a slate of new additions to the Providence Park experience ahead of the 2025 season. Here's a rundown of what fans can expect from the club in 2025.

50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

Portland will celebrate its 50 years as a club with theme nights at Providence Park throughout the campaign presented by Toyota, including Spirit of 75 Night (vs. San Jose - 6/13), 10th Anniversary of MLS Cup Celebration (vs. Real Salt Lake - 7/16), 50th Anniversary Night (vs. Minnesota United FC - 7/19) and Diego Chara Bobblehead Night (vs. FC Cincinnati - 8/16). To commemorate the milestone season, special edition 50th anniversary cups and popcorn bowls will be available for purchase.

FOREVER GREEN & GOLD JERSEY

The Portland Timbers revealed their new club kit for the 2025 MLS season, "Forever Green & Gold". The 2025 jersey honors the club's tradition with metallic Victory Gold accents on a Night Green kit. Centered around the Timbers crest, the front of the jersey features tree rings, reminiscent of a crosscut of the iconic log slab. The kit's texture includes 50 rings, representing each year of history in Soccer City USA. Within these rings, special icons commemorate the Timbers' inaugural MLS season in 2011 and their MLS Cup championship in 2015.

TILLAMOOK

For a second consecutive season, Tillamook® will feature as the club's official jersey partner, prominently displayed across the front of the kit in the Victory Gold. Fans can wear their Tillamook sponsored Timbers kit to the Tillamook Creamery or the Tillamook Market at the PDX Airport to score a free scoop of ice cream.

GUEST CHEF PROGRAM

For a second straight season, the Timbers will host the Guest Chef Program in Tanner Ridge on match days. Fans in Tanner Ridge will have access to appetizers served from local Portland chefs before kickoff. The 2025 Guest Chef lineup includes Best Chef USA nominee Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon, James Beard nominees Sarah Schafer of Humble Spirit and Kari Shaughnessy of Hayward, the highly anticipated James Beard Market, and New York Times' 2024 Top 25 Portland restaurants Café Olli, Kachka, Lilia Comedor, República and Yaowarat. The full Guest Chef Program schedule will be announced at a later date.

BOLD REUSE

After rolling out a successful pilot program in three premium spaces across the stadium in 2024, the Timbers will expand the Bold Reuse program into the First Tech Suites and field seating at Providence Park this year. In 2024, Bold Reuse helped the Timbers divert over 40,000 single-use cups from landfill, eliminating 2,000 pounds of waste.

NEW FOOD OFFERINGS

Park Provisions, the local team of Levy, will be introducing a host of new menu items for matchday at Providence Park. These include a Korean Dumpling Salad, Tuna Poke Bowl with Mac Salad, Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich with Ranch Slaw, Tillamook Mac & Cheese topped Brussels Sprouts & Bacon, and House-Smoked Brisket Nachos. Additionally, two new hospitality partners will debut on the concourse this year in Pizzacato and Athletic Brewing Company. Additionally, Zenners will occupy the concession stand in section 99.

CONCERTS AND TRIMET AT PROVIDENCE PARK

Concerts will return to Providence Park after making their debut in 2024 with Foo Fighters and Green Day. Post Malone will bring his Stadium Tour to Portland on June 28, with country star Jelly Roll joining him at the show. New this year, tickets to concerts at Providence Park will also double as TriMet tickets. Fans will be able to show their ticket as proof of fare to ride TriMet buses and MAX trains to and from Providence Park starting three hours before the event through three hours after it ends. TriMet's MAX Blue and Red lines, as well as five bus lines, stop in convenient locations near the stadium.

FIRST TECH CREDIT UNION PARTNERSHIP

The club has entered into a multi-year partnership with First Tech Federal Credit Union, the exclusive credit union of the Timbers. As part of the deal, the suite level at Providence Park has been named the "First Tech Suites". The partnership will enhance the experience for all fans, with additional perks and exclusive game-day benefits for First Tech members. In addition, the partnership will bring community initiatives focused on inspiring interest in STEM among youth and historically underrepresented groups in the tech industry while providing a platform to showcase emerging tech companies in the region.

MENTAL PERFORMANCE COACH

Joining the club's performance staff this year, Lacey Henderson will work with the players and staff as the team's Mental Performance Coach. Henderson, a Certified Mental Performance Consultant, was hired by the club after running her own private practice out of Denver, Colorado. Previously, she competed in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. A nine-time U.S. National champion and a world record holder in pole vault, Henderson earned eighth place in the Women's Long Jump competition as well as 10th place in Women's 100m while representing the United States in track and field.

DESIGNATED PLAYER DAVID DA COSTA

The Timbers have secured their new Designated Player in Portuguese midfielder David Da Costa from top-tier French side RC Lens. Da Costa signed a four-year contract with a club option for 2029. The 24-year-old talent joins Portland after spending the last four seasons with RC Lens, with whom he made 123 appearances for, notching 11 goals and 17 assists. While with the French side, Da Costa featured in UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Qualifying matches. The Almada, Portugal native has made 11 appearances across Portugal's U-21, U-19 and U-18 teams, recording one goal and four assists.

PLAYER ADDITIONS

In addition to Da Costa, the Timbers announced several new signings in the off season, including Colombian defender Jimer Fory, Venezuelan forward Kevin Kelsy, Costa Rican winger Ariel Lassiter, Ecuadoran midfielder Joao Ortiz and 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick defender Ian Smith.

