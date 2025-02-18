Saturday's MLS Match Time Change: Inter Miami CF vs. NYCFC Now Set for 7:30 p.m. ET
February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF's highly anticipated 2025 MLS Home Opener against New York City FC on Saturday, Feb. 22, will now kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled 2:30 p.m. ET. All previously purchased tickets for the match will remain valid for entry on Saturday.
This adjustment follows Concacaf's announcement on Monday regarding the rescheduling of the Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF Concacaf Champions Cup Round One match, which was moved from Tuesday, Feb. 18 to Wednesday, Feb. 19 (8 p.m. ET). The change was made due to expected adverse weather conditions in the Kansas City metropolitan area, with the priority of ensuring player and fan safety in close coordination with the participating clubs and local authorities.
A limited number of tickets for the Home Opener are available here. For our fans tuning in from other parts of the country and around the world, the match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
We thank our fans for their understanding. We look forward to welcoming you home on Saturday as we embark on another exciting season together.
