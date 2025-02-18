Houston Dynamo FC Acquire Defender Michael Halliday in Trade with Orlando City SC

February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC acquired Homegrown defender Michael Halliday from Orlando City SC in exchange for a first round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, both clubs announced today. Halliday is under contract with Houston through the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027. In addition, Orlando city retains a sell-on percentage for Halliday.

"Michael is a promising young American player with unique physical traits to play right back in our system," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "We look forward to his continued development in Houston and his on-field contributions in our 20th season."

The 22-year-old joins the Dynamo after making 43 appearances (18 starts) across all competitions for Orlando, including two assists, while helping the Lions win the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, featuring in the Round of 32 and Round of 16. The defender made his MLS debut in May 2021 versus the New York Red Bulls at the age of 18.

Halliday rose through the ranks of Orlando City's Academy, starting at the U-13 level before signing a Homegrown contract in 2020 at the age of 17. Additionally, the young defender made five appearances for Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro in 2022.

On the international stage, Halliday has played for the U-20 USMNT since 2022, earning 12 caps, including six matches in the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship and four matches in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

MICHAEL HALLIDAY BIO:

NAME: Michael Halliday

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: January 22, 2003 (22)

BIRTHPLACE: Orlando, Florida

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 1 in.

WEIGHT: 157 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Orlando City SC

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA

