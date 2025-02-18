Chicago Fire FC Signs Academy Defender Christopher Cupps to First-Team Contract as a Homegrown Player

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it has signed Chicago native and defender Christopher Cupps to a first-team contract as a Homegrown Player. Cupps' contract will run through 2028, with Club options for 2029 and 2030. Per Club and MLS policy, additional terms were not disclosed.

"We're excited to sign another young, high-potential player who has developed within our system," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "Chris was born and raised in Chicago and has climbed through the ranks of Chicago Fire Youth Soccer and the Academy, demonstrating firsthand the commitment this Club has to the city and to the development of our players. We believe Chris has a bright future and look forward to supporting his continued growth."

"It's a privilege to be able to represent my hometown and I'm incredibly happy to sign for the Club that I've grown up in," said Cupps. "It's a dream come true to start my professional career so close to my family who have supported me throughout my journey so far. I want to thank all my coaches and teammates who have helped me grow as a person and player. I'm excited to enter this new era with the Club and get to work towards bringing success to Chicago."

Cupps, 16, becomes the 27th Homegrown Player in Club history. With Cupps' signing, the Fire currently have eight Homegrown Players under contract with the First Team. Prior to joining the Chicago Fire Academy, Cupps was a member of Chicago Fire Youth Soccer from 2017-2019 at the U-10 and U-11 age levels.

"Over the years, Chris has shown an incredible growth mindset and willingness to improve," said Chicago Fire Academy Technical Director Gary Lewis. "He is always asking questions and looking for clarification and when we give him constructive feedback, he goes away and works on his game. Watching him develop with the extra effort he put in has been unbelievable. I'm delighted for Chris and his family, and grateful that they put trust in the work that we've done over the time he's been here."

A member of the Academy at the U-18 age level, Cupps featured consistently for Chicago Fire II during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Cupps played in 15 matches (10 starts) and logged 975 minutes for Chicago Fire II in 2024. Cupps also participated in the first leg of preseason training camp with the Chicago Fire first team, playing 45 minutes against Brazilian club Fortaleza on Jan. 19 and 90 minutes against Western Conference rival Sporting Kansas City on Jan. 25.

On the international stage, Cupps has represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Teams at the U-15, U-16 and U-17 age levels. Most recently, Cupps helped the U.S. U-17 MYNT clinch a record 19th berth to the FIFA U-17 World Cup after finishing atop its Concacaf Qualification group. Cupps played all 270 minutes for the U.S. as the team defeated the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba over the course of the qualification tournament in Costa Rica.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC signs defender Christopher Cupps to a first-team contract as a Homegrown Player through 2028, with Club options for 2029 and 2030.

Name: Christopher Cupps

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 26, 2008

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Citizenship: United States of America

High School: Walter Payton College Prep High School

Last club: Chicago Fire Academy

