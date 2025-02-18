Rapids Academy's Jackson Pomeroy Called into U.S. U-16 Youth National Team Camp

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Rapids Academy player Jackson Pomeroy has been called into the U.S. U-16 Youth National Team for their upcoming domestic training camp in Florida. The defender will join the U-16 team for the first time this year from February 18-24 in West Palm Beach under Head Coach Alex Aldaz.

Pomeroy has most recently featured for the club's U-16 side. This past fall season, he started and played in all 18 competitive matches and logged a team-high 1,630 minutes. As an outside back, Pomeroy has recorded five assists across all competitions.

The defender has also played up multiple age groups, featuring for the U-18 side as well. Pomeroy has made two appearances at that level and played 170 minutes of the 180 possible.

All players are age-eligible for this year's 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. The USA earned its berth for the 2008-birth year world championship last week by topping Group F at the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers. Starting in 2025, the U-17 World Cup is now an annual event. This group of 2009-birth year players will form the core of the group that will compete at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers and FIFA U-17 World Cup.

