Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Sporting Kansas City for Concacaf Champions Cup Round One First Leg

February 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is set to officially get its 2025 season underway this Wednesday Feb. 19, when the team travels to Kansas City, Kansas to face Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the Round One series between the sides in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at Children's Mercy Park is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans will be able to watch the match live in English on FS2 and in Spanish on ViX+ and on Concacaf's YouTube chanel.

Inter Miami 2025 The Americas Preseason Tour

Inter Miami enters the first official match of the 2025 season after conlcuding the Club's The Americas Preseason Tour, which saw the team play five matches across North, South, and Central America.

Inter Miami recorded four wins and a draw in its 2025 preseason fixtures:

January 18, Las Vegas, Nevada: Inter Miami CF 2-2 Club América, won 3-2 penalty shootout

January 29, Lima, Peru: Club Unversitario de Deportes 0 - 0 Inter Miami CF, won 4-5 in penalty shootout

February 2, Panama City, Panama: Sporting San Migeulito 1-3 Inter Miami CF

February 8, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: Club Olimpia 0-5 Inter Miami CF

February 14, Tampa, Florida: Orlando City SC 2-2 Inter Miami CF

New Faces

On Wednesday, several new faces could make their official debuts for the Club in what will be head coach Javier Mascherano's first official fixture at the helm.

Head Coach Javier Mascherano

Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo

Defender Maximiliano Falcón

Defender Gonzalo Luján

Midfielder Telasco Segovia

Attacker Tadeo Allende

Attacker Fafa Picault

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

In 2025, the Club will compete in the region's most prestigious club competition featuring the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for a second time, with the 60th edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup to take place from to be played between February and June 2025.

Inter Miami is set to face Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the 2025 Champions Cup. The winner of the series will advance to the Round of 16. The Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a five-round direct elimination knockout stage format. The first four rounds-Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals-all include home and away play, while the Final is played as a single-leg match.

Previously in Concacaf Champions Cup Action

Last year, Inter Miami debuted in Concacaf's premier club competition. The team first defeated fellow MLS side Nashville SC 5-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16 of the competition in March, with a 2-2 draw on the road and a 3-1 win at home in Chase Stadium, before falling to LIGA MX outfit C.F. Monterrey in the quarterfinals in April.

Scouting Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City hosts Inter Miami for the first leg of the CCC Round One series after making several offseason signings.

Sporting's signings are highlighted by Serbian striker Dejan Joveljić, who was a key in helping LA Galaxy clinch the 2024 MLS Cup title. Additionally, other notable signings for the Kansas side include Spanish players Joaquín Fernández and Manu García, as well as Russian winger Shapi Suleymanov.

