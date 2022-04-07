Thursday's Bisons/Cubs Game Postponed

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Iowa Cubs on Thursday, April 7 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will make up tonight's game as part of a single-admission doubleheader for the team's first Honda fridaynightbash!® of the season, Friday, April 7, with the first of two seven-inning games beginning at 5:30 p.m. Ballpark gates open at 5:00 p.m. for the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour.

As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket to watch both games before enjoying the postgame fireworks show.

Fans holding tickets to Thursday's games can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2022 Bisons game (excluding July 4th). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Thursday, April 7. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.

