Rochester's Late Rallies Spoil Strong Night from Pineda, Mud Hens Staff

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, OH.: RHP Michael Pineda and the Mud Hens pitching staff limited the Red Wings to two hits and a single run through eight innings, but Rochester rallied in the ninth and outlasted Toledo, 8-5, in twelve innings on Thursday evening at Fifth Third Field.

In his first appearance as a member of the Tigers organization, the Dominican Republic native struck out a batter and held the Red Wings to one hit over three innings. He threw 22 of his 33 pitches for strikes in the scoreless outing.

RHP Ricardo Pinto followed Pineda with a strong appearance of his own, fanning six batters and permitting one hit and one run over three frames. He surrendered a solo home run to Luis Garcia in the sixth, his only miscue of the evening.

Toledo gave some offensive support with a three-run third against RHP Cade Cavalli. Ryan Lavarnway walked to begin the rally and advanced to second on a passed ball. In the middle of a Jack Lopez single to left, Andrew Stevenson committed an error, enabling Lavarnway to score with ease to put the Hens on the board. Two batters later, Kody Clemens crushed his first long ball of the season to push the lead to 3-0.

The Nationals top pitching prospect yielded four hits, three runs, one walk, and racked up four strikeouts in his first appearance of the campaign for Rochester.

RHP Alex Powers and RHP Luis Castillo slammed the door on the Red Wings in the seventh and eighth innings, each turning in a scoreless inning with two punchouts.

Down 3-1 to begin the top of the ninth, Garcia and Joey Meneses earned their way on for Rochester by notching singles against RHP Angel De Jesus. Both runners on base advanced on a grounder, then scored on a clutch two-out, two-run knock from Nick Banks to change the complexion of the game and force extras.

The Red Wings and Mud Hens each struck for two runs in the tenth inning. Donovan Casey tripled in placed runner Chris Herrmann to start it off. Adrian Sanchez plated Casey with a single. Lopez would double in Dylan Rosa for the Mud Hens to start the scoring in the bottom half. With runners at the corners and two down, Ryan Kreidler reached on a throwing error by Garcia that forced in Short to extend the game, 5-5.

The Red Wings sealed the deal with run-producing hits from Sanchez, Garcia, and Jake Noll in the top of the twelfth frame.

LHP Carson Teel (1-0) grinded through three innings on the hill to pick up the winning end of the decision, working around two hits, three walks, two unearned runs, and mixing in six strikeouts.

LHP Miguel Del Pozo (0-1) gave up three hits and two earned runs while being saddled with the loss.

NEXT UP: The Mud Hens will look to get back to .500 on Friday night as the opening home series of the season against Rochester continues at 7:05 p.m.

