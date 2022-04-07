Knights Win 13-7 in Extra Innings on Thursday

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights earned an impressive 13-7 win over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday in game three of the six-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. In a back-and-forth game between the two teams, the Knights finished off the Tides with a six-run 10th inning for the victory. The Knights have now won two of the first three games in the series.

With the game tied at 7-7, the Knights pounded out six runs in the 10th thanks to some help from a costly interference play on Norfolk shortstop Cadyn Grenier. With Charlotte first baseman Patrick Kivlehan on second base to start the top of the 10th frame thanks to the extra-inning rule, left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. grounded a ball to Norfolk first baseman Patrick Dorrian, who threw to third baseman Rylan Bannon. Instead of recording an out on the play, both runners were declared safe when Bannon threw the ball to Grenier, who interfered with Kivlehan on the base paths. Due to the obstruction, the Knights now had runners on the corners with no outs. Then the flood gates opened.

The Knights then rallied to score six runs in the 10th inning to pull away from the Tides, 13-7. The inning was highlighted by four consecutive RBI singles, including one from Mark Payton, which scored two runs on the play. In all, the Knights had six hits and six runs in the final inning of the game.

Payton continued his hot hitting to start the season. After recording a three-hit game in Tuesday's opener, Payton had two hits and two RBIs in Thursday's game. He's now batting .385 so far this season.

Charlotte received home runs from Kivlehan and designated hitter Carlos Pérez, which helped the Knights get past the Tides. Kivlehan, who made his Charlotte debut on Thursday, finished a triple shy of the cycle. He went 3-for-5 with the home run, two runs scored, one double and an RBI. Pérez homered in the sixth inning, his second of the season with the Knights. The 25-year-old backstop finished the game with two hits, a home run and three RBIs. He currently leads the team in home runs (2) and RBIs (6).

LHP Zach Muckenhirn (1-0, 0.00) earned the win out of Charlotte's bullpen after he pitched two strong innings. Muckenhirn did not allow a run or hit and retired all six batters he faced to earn the win in his Triple-A debut. LHP Hunter Schryver pitched a scoreless 10th inning to shut the door on the Tides.

RHP Jimmy Lambert started the game for the Knights and allowed just one run over three innings. Lambert allowed a solo home run to Yusniel Diaz in the first inning. The home run was he first of two on the day for Diaz.

Earlier in the day, just around game time, it was announced that infielder Jake Burger and RHP Matt Foster were both promoted to the Chicago White Sox. Both players, who started the season with the Knights, now make up Chicago's Opening Day roster.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Tides on Friday night with first pitch on tap for 7:05 p.m. from Harbor Park. LHP Emilio Vargas is expected to get the ball in his Triple-A debut. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.