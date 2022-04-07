Burger & Foster Promoted to Chicago

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Infielder Jake Burger and right-handed pitcher Matt Foster were both promoted to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. With the promotions, the duo earned a spot on Chicago's Opening Day roster. The White Sox open the season on Friday in Detroit against the Tigers.

Burger, 25, broke camp with the Charlotte Knights and appeared in two games with the team (Tuesday and Wednesday). The St. Louis, MO native was 0-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. Last season, Burger hit .274 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs in 82 games with the Charlotte Knights.

Burger entered this year ranked as the seventh-best prospect in the White Sox organization by Baseball America. He made his White Sox debut on July 2, 2021 and hit .263 with one home run and three RBIs in 15 games with the South Siders last season.

Matt Foster made 37 appearances with the White Sox last season. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

Foster, 27, started the 2022 season with the Knights, but did not pitch for the team. The Valley, AL native returns to the White Sox after making 37 appearances with the team last year. He went 2-1 with a 6.23 ERA in 39.0 innings pitched.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.