Jacksonville Outmuscled by Worcester in 7-6 Loss

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a game that saw 13 runs, 20 hits, and five total home runs, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were nipped by the Worcester Red Sox 7-6 Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the Jumbo Shrimp (0-2) leading 6-5 in the top of the seventh, Zach Pop (0-1)(BS, 1) surrendered a single to Worcester (2-0) center fielder Rob Refsnyder with Jeter Downs on first. Downs advanced to third on the single and then scored on a throwing error by Jacksonville right fielder Brian Miller to tie the game at six. In the ensuing at-bat, with Refsnyder at second, Franchy Cordero singled to score Refsnyder to put Worcester ahead 7-6. However, Cordero was thrown out at second to end the inning.

Jacksonville drew first blood in the bottom of the second. JJ Bleday hit a pop up to shallow right field that was misplayed, allowing Bleday to reach third. After a pop out and a strikeout, Erik González knocked an RBI single to score Bleday to give the Jumbo Shrimp the first lead of the game 1-0.

Worcester immediately answered with a leadoff home run by Yolmer Sanchez (1) to tie the game at one.

Jacksonville took no time in responding back, plating two runs in the bottom of the third. After a strikeout to start the inning, Bryson Brigman doubled and scored on an RBI single by Lewin Díaz. With Díaz on first, Nick Fortes singled to put runners at first and second as Bleday rocked a double in the gap to increase the Jacksonville lead to 3-1.

The Red Sox mustered one run in the top of the fourth. Refsnyder led off with a walk and scored on a two-out single by Fitzgerald to pull to within one, 3-2.

After a scoreless bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth, the Jumbo Shrimp bats went to work in the bottom of the fifth. Fortes whacked a one-out single. With two outs, Peyton Burdick walloped a two-run home run to give Jacksonville a 5-2 lead.

Worcester responded with their biggest inning of the night. Triston Casas (1) led off the sixth with a solo home run. Refsnyder worked his second walk of the evening and scored on a mammoth two-run home run by Cordero (1) to tie the score at five.

Jacksonville plated their final run of the night in the bottom of the sixth. Charles LeBlanc (2) continued his hot hitting with a two-out solo home run to give the Jumbo Shrimp their last lead of the game 6-5.

Braxton Garrett pitched four strong innings in his first start of the season. He allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Jumbo Shrimp look to earn their first win in 2022 Thursday at 7:05 p.m. as they turn to RHP Jeff Lindgren (0-0, 0.00) to take the mound against RHP Connor Seabold (0-0, 0.00).

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser. Fans will be able to purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and the right field bleachers.

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

