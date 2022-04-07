Twins Sign Free Agent Catcher Chance Sisco, Assign Him to St. Paul

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints are getting a veteran backstop with Major League experience. The Minnesota Twins signed free agent catcher Chance Sisco and assigned him to the Saints.

The 27-year-old Sisco started last season in the Baltimore Orioles organization and was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets on June 25. Between the Orioles and Mets, Sisco played 28 games in the Majors and hit .149 with four RBI. He also played 46 games at Triple-A with Norfolk (Orioles) and Syracuse (Mets) hitting .200 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 46 games.

Sisco was a second-round pick by the Orioles in the 2013 June Amateur draft out of Santiago (CA) High School. He hit .363 with a home run and 11 RBI in his first season of pro ball. Sisco followed that up with an incredible second season at Single-A Delmarva. He hit .340, winning the South Atlantic League batting title, with five homers and 63 RBI in 114 games. He slashed .340/.406/.448. His .406 on base percentage led the league. Sisco was named a South Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star, Baseball America Low Class A All-Star and an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star.

The 2015 season was just as strong as Sisco hit .297 with six homers and 34 RBI between High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie. He slashed .297/.396/.415 and was a Baseball America High Class A All-Star and an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star.

In 2016, Sisco played most of the season at Double-A Bowie hitting .320 with four homers and 44 RBI in 112 games. He slugged 28 doubles and slashed .320/.406/.422. Sisco was selected for his first of two Futures Games, homering in the game. Following the season, he was selected an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star.

Sisco was a Futures Game selection in 2017 and received his fourth consecutive MiLB.com Organizational All-Star. It was a special season for him, as he got called up to the Majors for the first time.

In his Minor League career, Sisco has thrown out 23.1% of base stealers (87-377) and 20% (5-25) at the Major League level.

There were additional roster moves that affected the Saints as outfielder Gilberto Celestino was promoted to the Twins, right-handed pitcher Griffin Jax was optioned to the Saints and outfielder Kyle Garlic was reassigned to the Saints.

The Saints have 33 players on the roster, 18 pitchers and 15 position players.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.