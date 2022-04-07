Defensive Miscues Lead to Nashville Loss

NASHVILLE - A pair of three-run innings were enough for the Durham Bulls as the Sounds dropped game three of the series, 6-3, Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

A couple of defensive miscues cost Nashville in both innings. Sounds starter Dylan File was cruising when Durham shortstop Tristan Gray lifted a fly ball to deep left field to start the top of the third. Left fielder Abraham Almonte lost the ball in the wind, and it dropped for a double. Jim Haley was the next batter and promptly crushed a two-run homer.

Durham held a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth when the Sounds battled back. Andruw Monasterio, Brian Navarreto, Jonathan Davis and Corey Ray had four consecutive singles to start the inning and trim the deficit to 3-2. Jon Singleton's RBI groundout evened the game at 3-3.

Connor Sadzeck was pitching for Nashville in the top of the sixth when a ground ball to short was misplayed. Instead of ending the inning, a run scored to give Durham a 4-3 lead. Trevor Kelley relieved Sadzeck and promptly allowed a two-run homer to Haley.

Nashville put runners on base in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings but failed to score.

Game four of the series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Jason Alexander starts for the Sounds. Durham has not announced a starter. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Jon Singleton drew a walk in the fourth inning and has reached safely in all three games this season.

The Sounds recorded three stolen bases (Jonathan Davis, Jon Singleton, Corey Ray) after entering the game with zero on the season.

Nashville catcher Brian Navarreto threw out three runners attempting a stolen base.

Jamie Westbrook has played in two games in 2022 and has had multi-hit efforts in both.

