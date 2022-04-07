April 7 Game Postponed
April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.
Iowa and Buffalo are set to match up tomorrow for a double header beginning at 5:30 pm. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.
