Worcester Falls for First Time, 8-4 at Jacksonville

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (1-2) busted out for six runs in two innings to hand the Worcester Red Sox (2-1) their first loss of the season, an 8-4 defeat at 121 Financial Ballpark on Thursday night.

The WooSox took a 4-2 lead in to the bottom of the fifth, and after a pair of comeback wins for Worcester to start the year, Jacksonville returned the favor. Brian Miller delivered an RBI triple, Bryston Brigman crushed a two-run homer and in two swings, the Jumbo Shrimp jumped on top against reliever Silvino Bracho. One inning later against Michael Feliz, Norel Gonzalez added another RBI triple for Jacksonville, then scored on a Joe Dunand single. Two batters later, a Bryston Brigman single capped off a second straight three run inning, putting the home team up 8-4.

Offensively, Worcester built an early lead thanks to the long ball. Ryan Fitzgerald crushed two home runs, including a blast to lead off the game, and Roberto Ramos added a 429-foot solo shot of his own in the fifth. Over his first three games, Fitzgerald is 7-11 with three home runs and five RBI.

Connor Seabold got his first start of the season for the WooSox and labored through 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in a 60-pitch outing. Derek Holland followed Feliz in the eighth, tossing a scoreless frame for the second time in as many appearances this season.

The WooSox continue the six-game series in Jacksonville Firday night, as Worcester's Josh Winckowski makes his season debut on the mound against Jordon Holloway. Radio coverage is live at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

Following an opening week road trip, the WooSox return home to Polar Park for a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 3:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Tickets are available at WooSox.com.

