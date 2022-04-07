Homestand Highlights: Championship Celebration During Opening Week at Coolray Field

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will celebrate their status as Triple-A Affiliate of the 2021 World Champions during Opening Week at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) for a six-game series from April 12-17.

The homestand includes a visit from the Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour (presented by Truist) during Opening Night on April 12, a Crawfish Boil on April 14, a special tribute to the Atlanta Black Crackers on April 15, a World Champions Affiliate T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) on April 16, and much more.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 12 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour, presented by Truist: Stripers fans have the opportunity to take a photo with the Commissioner's Trophy won by the Atlanta Braves following the 2021 World Series.

World Series Ring Ceremony: All Stripers players, coaches, and staff that are eligible for a 2021 World Series Ring will receive it in a special pregame ceremony starting around 6:30 p.m.

Team Introduction: Meet the 2022 Gwinnett Stripers led by second-year manager Matt Tuiasosopo during a pregame introduction ceremony.

2022 Schedule Cling Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans will receive a Stripers' 2022 Schedule Cling, courtesy of Georgia Power.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, April 13 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thursday, April 14 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Crawfish Boil: Add a Crawfish Boil option to your ticket for just a bit more and really feel the spice! Whole Crawfish, Andouille Sausage, Red Potatoes, Corn, and Soda for just $40 (includes a Field Box ticket in Section 117).

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Friday, April 15 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Tribute to the Atlanta Black Crackers: The Stripers will honor the Atlanta Black Crackers, the legendary Negro League team that played from 1919-1939. All Stripers' players and coaches will wear Black Crackers Specialty Jerseys and ballcaps, and each jersey will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com. Jersey proceeds will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund.

Jackie Robinson Day: The Stripers join the baseball world in commemorating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier and making his Major League debut.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Saturday, April 16 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

World Champions Affiliate T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will collect a t-shirt recognizing the Stripers as the Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 World Champions, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling. T-Shirts are available in medium and XL sizes only. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional shirts.

Sunday, April 17 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt: Be sure to bring the kids out early for a pregame Easter Egg Hunt! We will hide eggs all around the outfield berm for children to find for free! Rumor has it, The Chopper Bunny might make an appearance. The Hunt commences at 12:15 p.m.

Pregame Catch: Bring your throwing buddy and step out onto Coolray Field's lush outfield for a game of catch from 12:00 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

