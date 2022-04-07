Sands Brilliant in Triple-A Debut, But Saints Can't Hang On, Lose 5-4

LOUISVILLE, KY - Minnesota Twins fans are excited about the number of young arms bubbling up through the system. On Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field, one of those arms took the mound for the St. Paul Saints: Cole Sands. He was masterful in 5.0 shutout innings, but a four-run eighth inning capped off by a three-run homer from the Louisville Bats' Ronnie Dawson was enough to sink the Saints 5-4. The loss drops the Saints to 2-1 on the season.

The Saints led 4-1 going into the bottom of the eighth and Jordan Gore went out for his second inning of relief. With one out and one on, Gore hit TJ Friedl to put runners at first and second. After a strikeout of Alejo Lopez, Jake Bauers made it 4-2 with an RBI single to right. Dawson then drilled a three-run homer to right, his first of the season, that proved to be the difference.

The loss, however, didn't overshadow the job by Sands. He retired the first four hitters he faced before giving up a single to right by Dawson. That would be the lone hitter that would reach against Sands. He retired the final 11 batters he faced and went 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out seven. Sands threw 63 pitches, 45 for strikes.

For the third consecutive game the Saints got on the board first and it came off the bat of Derek Fisher in the second inning He delivered an opposite field solo homer over the left field wall putting the Saints up 1-0.

The Bats tied the game in the sixth as Miguel Hernandez delivered a one out single off of Ryan Mason. Lorenzo Cedrola reached on a fielder's choice. A walk to TJ Friedl put runners at first and second. That was followed by an RBI single from Alejo Lopez tying the game at one.

The Saints wasted little time regaining the lead. In the top of the seventh Jake Cave led off with a double off the base of the right field wall. Jermaine Palacios singled to right moving Cave to third. After a strikeout of Fisher, where Palacios stole second, a wild pitch from Kyle Zimmer scored Cave giving the Saints a 2-1 lead.

The Saints tacked onto their lead in the eighth without getting a ball out of the infield. Mark Contreras led off with a walk. He stole second and moved to third on a groundout. With one out Curtis Terry walked. An infield single by Cave scored Contreras and sent Terry to third, increasing the Saints lead to 3-1. Palacios walked to load the bases. After a pitching change, Fisher walked to force in a run to make it 4-1. The Saints had a chance to pile on, but Elliot Soto grounded into an inning ending double play.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. (central). The Saints send RHP Derek Rodriguez (NR) against Bats RHP Graham Ashcraft (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

