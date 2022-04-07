Paredes Blasts Bulls Past Sounds 9-4

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Durham third baseman Isaac Paredes smashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs in his Tampa Bay Rays organizational debut, while shortstop Vidal Brujan bashed three hits of his own and stole two bases in the Bulls' 9-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday evening at First Horizon Park.

Durham 2B Jonathan Aranda got the scoring when his RBI single plated Brujan in the third. Nashville would even the game with a single tally in the fourth before a three-run fifth frame spurred by Paredes' run-scoring double to center, his first hit since being acquired in a trade by the Tampa Bay Rays organization on Tuesday evening.

Aranda would then drive in Brujan and Paredes to extend the advantage to 4-1 before both teams swapped a score in the sixth, as Gray exited the yard with an opposite field blast to left. After the Sounds narrowed the Bulls advantage to 5-3, Durham surged ahead with a four-run eighth punctuated by Paredes' three-run blast to left.

Paredes (3-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB) and Brujan (3-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 SB) each posted a game-high three hits, with Aranda (2-5, 3 RBI) and Gray (2-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) adding multi-hit efforts of their own. Through his first two games at the Triple-A level, Aranda has recorded four hits in nine at-bats.

Bulls reliever and Duke Baseball alum Jack Labosky earned the win in his Triple-A debut in support of Robert Dugger (2.0 IP, BB, K), who opened with two hitless frames. Nashville starter Caleb Boushley (4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game series on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35pm ET. RHP Tommy Romero is slated to make his 2022 debut for the Bulls, while the Sounds are scheduled to give the ball to RHP Dylan File.

The Bulls begin their 2022 home late at Durham Bulls Athletic Park with a six-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12. First pitch for Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park is scheduled for 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.