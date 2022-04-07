Jacksonville Notches First Win with Eight-Run Output

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After falling in the first two games by one run each, Jacksonville came out swinging as they tallied their first win of 2022, 8-4 over the Worcester Red Sox Thursday night from 121 Financial Ballpark.

After trailing 4-2 to the Red Sox (2-1) in the bottom of the fifth, the Jumbo Shrimp (1-2) flipped the script with three runs of their own. Joe Dunand led off the inning with a single and scored on a triple by Brian Miller. Bryson Brigman (1) blasted a two-run home run to put Jacksonville back ahead 5-4.

Jacksonville added to their lead in the sixth inning, making it a four-run cushion, the largest lead of the series so far. Peyton Burdick walked to start the inning and came around to score on a triple by Norel Gonzalez. After a strikeout, Dunand knocked his second single to score Gonzalez for the 7-4 advantage. After Miller struck out, Dunand stole second and then scored on a single by Brigman to increase the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 8-4.

The Jacksonville bullpen took care of business and anchored down after the first two contests. After surrendering a leadoff single in the top of the sixth, Jeff Brigham, Grant Dayton, and Aneurys Zabala combined to retire the final 12 batters to secure the first win of the season.

Worcester drew first blood as Ryan Fitzgerald led off the game with a solo home run in the top of the first to put the Red Sox ahead 1-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp quickly responded in the bottom of the second, taking their first lead of the day. Lorenzo Quintana led off with a single and advanced to second on a one-out single by Burdick. Gonzalez knocked a two-run double, his first extra base-hit of the day to give Jacksonville their first lead at 2-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with the Red Sox Friday at 7:05 p.m., as they turn to RHP Jordan Holloway (0-0, 0.00) to take the mound against RHP Josh Winckowski (0-0, 0.00).

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Red Shirt Friday, in which fans who wear red can save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that $1 to charity. Friday's game will also feature Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite. From 6 - 7:30 p.m., the Craft Cave at the Third Base gates will have $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers. Fans are also encouraged to stick around after the game for the first Friday Night Fireworks Show of the season.

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.