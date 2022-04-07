Dawson Dinger Sends Bats to 1st Win of 2022
April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - Ronnie Dawson blasted a three-run, go-ahead homer in the bottom of the eighth and Fernando Cruz preserved the lead with a scoreless ninth as the Louisville Bats notched their first win of the 2022 season with a 5-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Trailing 4-1 in the eighth, Jake Bauers sparked Louisville's comeback with an RBI single into right to score Lorenzo Cedrola. One batter later, with TJ Friedl and Bauers on base, Dawson deposited a mammoth homer into the Humana Cabana to give the Bats their first lead of the season.
Cruz entered in the ninth and retired three of four batters to preserve the win and pick up the save.
Lorenzo Cedrola snapped his 22-game on-base streak during the win, finishing 0-for-2.
Bats starter Randy Wynne tossed 5.0 innings with a lone earned run in his Triple-A debut.
The two teams continue their six-game series Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field at 7:05 p.m. RHP Graham Ashcraft makes his highly-anticipated Triple-A debut for the Bats against RHP Dereck Rodriguez.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 7, 2022
- Rochester's Late Rallies Spoil Strong Night from Pineda, Mud Hens Staff - Toledo Mud Hens
- Wings Rally Late to Win Second Straight over Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Defensive Miscues Lead to Nashville Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Notches First Win with Eight-Run Output - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Dawson Dinger Sends Bats to 1st Win of 2022 - Louisville Bats
- Worcester Falls for First Time, 8-4 at Jacksonville - Worcester Red Sox
- Sands Brilliant in Triple-A Debut, But Saints Can't Hang On, Lose 5-4 - St. Paul Saints
- April 7 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Thursday's Bisons/Cubs Game Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Burger & Foster Promoted to Chicago - Charlotte Knights
- Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (0-1) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (1-0) - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Win 13-7 in Extra Innings on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Falls in Extras to Charlotte, 13-7 - Norfolk Tides
- April 7 Game Notes: Iowa at Buffalo - Iowa Cubs
- IronPigs and Clippers Postponed Due to Rain - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Twins Sign Free Agent Catcher Chance Sisco, Assign Him to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed on Thursday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Slated for Friday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Homestand Highlights: Championship Celebration During Opening Week at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Paredes Blasts Bulls Past Sounds 9-4 - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville Outmuscled by Worcester in 7-6 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.