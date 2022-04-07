Dawson Dinger Sends Bats to 1st Win of 2022

LOUISVILLE, KY - Ronnie Dawson blasted a three-run, go-ahead homer in the bottom of the eighth and Fernando Cruz preserved the lead with a scoreless ninth as the Louisville Bats notched their first win of the 2022 season with a 5-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Trailing 4-1 in the eighth, Jake Bauers sparked Louisville's comeback with an RBI single into right to score Lorenzo Cedrola. One batter later, with TJ Friedl and Bauers on base, Dawson deposited a mammoth homer into the Humana Cabana to give the Bats their first lead of the season.

Cruz entered in the ninth and retired three of four batters to preserve the win and pick up the save.

Lorenzo Cedrola snapped his 22-game on-base streak during the win, finishing 0-for-2.

Bats starter Randy Wynne tossed 5.0 innings with a lone earned run in his Triple-A debut.

The two teams continue their six-game series Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field at 7:05 p.m. RHP Graham Ashcraft makes his highly-anticipated Triple-A debut for the Bats against RHP Dereck Rodriguez.

