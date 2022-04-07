Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse Postponed

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Syracuse Mets, slated for Thursday evening at NBT Bank Stadium, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Mets will make up tonight's game as part of a doubleheader tomorrow. Game one of the twinbill is slated to start at 4:05 P.M. on Friday. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse continue their season-opening series though Sunday before the RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday. Opening Night on April 12 includes a FanFest starting at 4:30 P.M., A magnetic schedule giveaway when gates open at 5:30 presented by Highmark, a 6:30 first pitch, 10 chances to win $10,000 and post game fireworks after the final out. For tickets and more information, visit www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

2-0

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.