IronPigs and Clippers Postponed Due to Rain

April 7, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Thursday night's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a double-header on Saturday, April 9.

Friday's game will play as a normally scheduled nine-inning game. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin at 6:35 p.m. should game one conclude by 6 p.m. or earlier. If game one concludes later than 6 p.m., game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. All gates will open at 3:05 p.m. prior to game one. Saturday's game ticket is good for both games. Game one and Game two will be seven-inning games.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2022 season. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610.841.7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA Members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange. Tickets are subject to availability.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.