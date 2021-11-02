Thunder Weekly, November 2

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened up the home portion of the 2021-22 season this past weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, October 29

Utah at Wichita, 3-0 L recap

Saturday, October 30

Wheeling at Wichita, 6-5 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, November 5

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Buy tickets here.

Sunday, November 7

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Jump Start Buy In. Buy tickets here.

WICHITA

HOME: 0-2-0-0

AWAY: 1-1-0-0

OVERALL: 1-3-0-0

Last 10: 1-3-0-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Rank: 7th, Western Conference, 2 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 4

Assists: Matteo Gennaro, 5

Points: Matteo Gennaro, 7

+/-: Nick Minerva, Stephen Johnson, +2

PIM: Garrett Schmitz, 14

BACK IN OZ - Wichita returned to INTRUST Bank Arena for its home opening weekend on Friday and Saturday. The Thunder fell on Friday to Utah, 3-0. On Saturday, Wichita jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but lost to Wheeling, 6-5.

TEAM LEAD - Matteo Gennaro continues to have a solid start to the season. He added a goal and an assist on Saturday night against Wheeling. The fourth-year forward has points in three of the four games so far this season. He leads the team in assists, points and power play assists.

FIRSTS - Carter Johnson entered the lineup on Saturday night and that move paid off for Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. The rookie forward from Miami (Ohio) scored his first goal as a pro. Johnson is very familiar with Wichita as his uncle, Jeff Leiter, is a former Thunder fan favorite.

LIGHTING THE LAMP - Peter Crinella has gotten off to a great start this season. The third-year forward leads the team in goals with four and has goals in three of the four games that the team has played. Crinella is second on the team with six points.

OFFENSE - Wichita has answered the bell so far this season when it comes to offense. The Thunder have registered five or more goals twice this season. Despite being shut out on Friday, Wichita is sixth in the league in goals for per game (3.75).

SPECIAL - The Thunder power play connected on Saturday night, going 2-for-6 on the night. Wichita has scored two or more goals on the man advantage in two of the four games its played this season. The Thunder are second on the power play on the road (37.5%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Matteo Gennaro is tied for fourth in points (7), first in power play assists (4) and second in the league with five assists...Evan Buitenhuis is tied for fourth in the league in minutes played (238)...Garrett Schmitz and Alex Peters are tied for second among defensemen with two major penalties apiece...Wichita is third in penalty minutes per game (19.75)...Wichita has outscored its opponent 8-4 in the first...

