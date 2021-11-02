Jean-François David Agree to Terms with the Lions

Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions announced the signing of defenseman Jean-François David.

The six-season ECHL veteran joined the team this morning at the Colisée Vidéotron. David played his junior in Mauricie with the Shawinigan Cataractes.

