NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Jean-François David Agree to Terms with the Lions

November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release


Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions announced the signing of defenseman Jean-François David.

The six-season ECHL veteran joined the team this morning at the Colisée Vidéotron. David played his junior in Mauricie with the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Check out the Trois-Rivieres Lions Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from November 2, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central