Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Alex Dubeau

November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed goaltender Alex Dubeau to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Dubeau (doo-BOH), appeared in 26 games last season with the South Carolina Stingrays, where he posted a 16-4-5 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound backstop has appeared in 72 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Brampton and Fort Wayne, posting a 40-22-8 record with a 3.01 GAA, a .903 save percentage and three shutouts. He has also appeared in three American Hockey League games with the Belleville Senators, going 1-2-0 with a 3.71 GAA and a .896 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the Mascouche, Quebec native spent four seasons with the University of New Brunswick, where he led the Reds program to three national championships, capturing the University Cup in 2016, 2017 and 2019. In his final season he was named to the University Cup All-Star team and was honored as the tournament's Most Valuable Player with a 5-0-0 playoff record and a goals-against of 0.78.

Dubeau played major junior hockey for the Moncton Wildcats and Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he appeared in 228 total games and posted a record of 138-69-8 with a 2.83 GAA, a .903 save percentage and 16 shutouts. Dubeau also helped Shawinigan capture the Memorial Cup in 2012.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears make their lone visit of the season to Norfolk when they open up a two-game set against the Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Single-game tickets on sale now, download the 2021-22 schedule:

The schedule for the 2021-22 regular season has been updated and is now available to sync to your calendar app and mobile devices. Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.