Growlers Home Games to Air on Rogers TV

ST. JOHNS, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers and Rogers TV announced today that the first six home games of the Growlers season will be broadcast live on Rogers TV Channel 9 and social media channels.

"We are elated to have the support of Rogers TV during this unprecedented homestand," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment. "Fans can rest assured that they won't miss a moment of Growlers hockey during this six-game stretch in Conception Bay South."

Rogers TV coverage will include the Growlers broadcast team of veteran play-by-play commentator Chris Ballard, alongside analysts Kelly-Anne Roberts, and Ben Murphy.

Friday, November 5th's broadcast is slated to be a historical moment in ECHL as Kelly-Anne Roberts will become the first full-time female analyst in league history when she joins Chris Ballard in the broadcast booth to call the game.

The broadcast schedule including teams and start times can be found below.

Friday, Nov. 5 vs Adirondack Thunder, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6 vs Adirondack Thunder, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7 vs Adirondack Thunder, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 vs Worcester Railers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 vs Worcester Railers, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 vs Worcester Railers, 4 p.m.

