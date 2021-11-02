D'Astous Wins AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month
November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies' defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +9 in the opening month of the ECHL season.
D'Astous posted an even or better rating in each of his six games in October, including a +4 in a 5-4 win at Allen on Oct. 31 and a +3 in a 4-0 victory against Idaho on Oct. 24.
The 23-year-old leads the league with five goals and is tied for the lead with eight points through six games this season.
Under an American Hockey League contract with Colorado, D'Astous has recorded 30 points (8g-22a) in 52 career ECHL games with Utah and Toledo while adding five points (1g-4a) in 17 career AHL games with Grand Rapids.
Prior to turning pro, D'Astous posted 181 points (49g-132a) in 244 career games with Rimouski of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Charle-Edouard D'Astous with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Grizzlies' home game.
The Grizzlies are home this Friday and Saturday at Maverik Center. Face-off both nights is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
