Americans Receive Goalie from Seattle
November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), are proud to announce that the team has received goalie Antoine Bibeau, who was assigned to the Americans by Seattle, from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).
In two games with Charlotte, Antoine Bibeau stopped 45 of 49 shots and has a record of 1-0, with a 0.918 save percentage and 1.93 goals against average.
"Antoine is an American Hockey League goalie," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "We benefit from Seattle splitting their affiliation and only having room for one goalie at a time. He's the best and the most experienced goalie in our league."
Bibeau has two games in the National Hockey League, both with the Colorado Avalanche during the 19-20 season.
The resident of Victoriaville, PQ, was a former seventh round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
The Americans return to action this weekend with back-to-back road games in Wichita on Friday night, and Kansas City on Saturday.
