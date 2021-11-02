John Albert Named ECHL Player of the Week

(Toledo, OH) - Forward John Albert has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week October 25 through October 31.

Albert led the way for the Walleye with his first professional three-goal game on Friday in Toledo's 10-1 win at Iowa. He followed that up with another goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Heartlanders. In total, the 32-year-old posted four goals with a pair of assists during the week and finished with an impressive plus-6 rating.

The native of Cleveland, Ohio is tied for the ECHL lead with five goals and is tied in a group at seven points on the season, which is one off of the league-lead. The is the first year in Toledo for Albert, who has one goal in nine career NHL games with Winnipeg while posting 170 points (72G, 98A) in 339 career AHL games. Prior to turning professional, he appeared in 159 games for Ohio State with 124 points (33G, 91A).

On behalf of John Albert, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

