Solar Bears and Pizza Hut of Central Florida Bring Back Teacher of the Month Program

November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and Pizza Hut of Central Florida have teamed up once again to recognize teachers and educators throughout the Greater Orlando area who go above and beyond in their classrooms and communities.

Beginning today, fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher will be selected each month from November through February during the 2021-22 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year!

Nominate someone you know for Teacher of the Month now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.