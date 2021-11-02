Solar Bears and Pizza Hut of Central Florida Bring Back Teacher of the Month Program
November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and Pizza Hut of Central Florida have teamed up once again to recognize teachers and educators throughout the Greater Orlando area who go above and beyond in their classrooms and communities.
Beginning today, fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher will be selected each month from November through February during the 2021-22 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.
Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year!
Nominate someone you know for Teacher of the Month now!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Indy's Parsells Signs PTO with San Jose - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears and Pizza Hut of Central Florida Bring Back Teacher of the Month Program - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's D'Astous Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- AHL-Americans Send Tischke to Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- D'Astous Wins AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Claim, Sign Forward Brett Gravelle - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Alex Dubeau - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's Miner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Trent Miner Named Goaltender of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Growlers Home Games to Air on Rogers TV - Newfoundland Growlers
- Jean-François David Agree to Terms with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- John Albert Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Albert Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Add Etter and Struthers to Blueline - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears and Pizza Hut of Central Florida Bring Back Teacher of the Month Program
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Alex Dubeau
- Four Solar Bears Recalled to AHL San Jose
- Solar Bears Give Icemen Fright in 5-4 OT Win
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: October 31, 2021