ECHL Transactions - November 2

November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 2, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Ryan Edquist, G

Rapid City:

Hayden Lavigne, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Frank Hora, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Indy:

Delete Adam Parsells, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Iowa:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Maine:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Jon Gillies, G loaned to Providence

Orlando:

Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Alex Dubeau, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Add Luke Boka, F activated from reserve [11/1]

Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL) [11/1]

Delete Jake McGrew, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL) [11/1]

Delete Kyle Topping, F recalled by San Jose (AHL) [11/1]

Delete Montana Onyebuchi, D recalled by San Jose (AHL) [11/1]

Rapid City:

Add Brett Gravelle, F added to active roster (claimed from Iowa)

Delete Ryan Valentini, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Reading:

Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Cam Strong, F activated from reserve

Delete Frank DiChiara, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Carter Struthers, D signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG

Wheeling:

Delete Justin Almeida, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.