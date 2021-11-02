ECHL Transactions - November 2
November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 2, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Ryan Edquist, G
Rapid City:
Hayden Lavigne, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add Frank Hora, D returned from loan to Charlotte
Indy:
Delete Adam Parsells, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Iowa:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Maine:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Jon Gillies, G loaned to Providence
Orlando:
Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Alex Dubeau, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Add Luke Boka, F activated from reserve [11/1]
Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL) [11/1]
Delete Jake McGrew, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL) [11/1]
Delete Kyle Topping, F recalled by San Jose (AHL) [11/1]
Delete Montana Onyebuchi, D recalled by San Jose (AHL) [11/1]
Rapid City:
Add Brett Gravelle, F added to active roster (claimed from Iowa)
Delete Ryan Valentini, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Reading:
Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Cam Strong, F activated from reserve
Delete Frank DiChiara, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Carter Struthers, D signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG
Wheeling:
Delete Justin Almeida, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Indy's Parsells Signs PTO with San Jose - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears and Pizza Hut of Central Florida Bring Back Teacher of the Month Program - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's D'Astous Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- AHL-Americans Send Tischke to Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- D'Astous Wins AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Claim, Sign Forward Brett Gravelle - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Alex Dubeau - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's Miner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Trent Miner Named Goaltender of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Growlers Home Games to Air on Rogers TV - Newfoundland Growlers
- Jean-François David Agree to Terms with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- John Albert Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Albert Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Add Etter and Struthers to Blueline - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.