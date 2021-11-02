Utah's D'Astous Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies' defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +9 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

D'Astous posted an even or better rating in each of his six games in October, including a +4 in a 5-4 win at Allen on Oct. 31 and a +3 in a 4-0 victory against Idaho on Oct. 24.

The 23-year-old leads the league with five goals and is tied for the lead with eight points through six games this season.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Colorado, D'Astous has recorded 30 points (8g-22a) in 52 career ECHL games with Utah and Toledo while adding five points (1g-4a) in 17 career AHL games with Grand Rapids.

Prior to turning pro, D'Astous posted 181 points (49g-132a) in 244 career games with Rimouski of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Charle-Edouard D'Astous with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Grizzlies' home game.

Runners-Up: Matthew Boucher and Luke Martin, Utah (+7).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Blake Thompson (+3); Allen - ; Atlanta - Derek Nesbitt and Luke Nogard (+4); Cincinnati - Mike Gornall, Graham Knott, Mason Mitchell and Jason Tackett (+1); Florida - John McCarron, Kody McDonald and Blake Winiecki (+2); Fort Wayne - Will Graber (+3); Greenville - Gavin Gould and Christian Kåsastul (+1); Idaho - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (+6); Indy - Brent Gates (+3); Iowa - Ryan Kuffner (+3); Jacksonville - Craig Martin (+5); Kalamazoo - Brenden Miller (+3); Kansas City - Koletrane Wilson (+4); Maine - Nick Master, Andrew Romano and Eduards Tralmaks (+2); Newfoundland - Todd Burgess (+6); Norfolk - Kyle Rhodes (+3); Orlando - Montana Onyebuchi (+2); Rapid City - Gabriel Chabot, Colton Leiter and Darren McCormick (+2); Reading - Patrick McNally (+5); South Carolina - Justin Florek (+5); Toledo - John Albert (+6); Tulsa - Alex Gilmour (+4); Trois-Rivières - Justin Ducharme (+3); Wheeling - Josh Maniscalco and Chris Ortiz (+4); Wichita - Stephen Johnson and Nick Minerva (+2) and Worcester - Brent Beaudoin (+3).

