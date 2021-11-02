Toledo's Albert Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - John Albert of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 25-31.

Albert scored four goals, added two assists and was a +6 in two games at Iowa last week.

The 32-year-old tallied his first career hat trick, and added an assist, in a 10-1 win on Friday and had two points (1g-1a) in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Albert is tied for the ECHL lead with five goals and is tied for fourth with seven points in three games.

Albert has recorded 47 points (18g-29a) in 77 career ECHL games with Toledo, Wichita, Rapid City and Jacksonville. He has totaled 170 points (72g-98a) in 339 career American Hockey League games with Hershey, Hartford, Manitoba and St. John's, and added one goal in nine career National Hockey League games with Winnipeg.

Prior to turning pro, Albert tallied 124 points (33g-91a) in 159 career games at Ohio State University.

On behalf of John Albert, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho (2 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.) and Aaron Luchuk, Orlando (2 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Hugo Roy (Atlanta), Abbott Girduckis (Jacksonville), Nick Pastujov (Kansas City), Stephen Baylis (Rapid City), Cam Hillis (Trois-Rivières), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) and Patrick Watling (Wheeling).

