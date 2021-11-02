Rush Claim, Sign Forward Brett Gravelle

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment they have claimed forward Brett Gravelle off ECHL waivers from the Iowa Heartlanders and signed him to a contract. Additionally, goaltender Hayden Lavigne has been placed on waivers.

Gravelle played one game for the Heartlanders and scored twice to go with one assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers. He factored in every Iowa goal in that game, including a game-tying goal that forced overtime with 90 seconds remaining in the third period.

The Forest Lake, Minnesota native has also played five games in the SPHL for the Quad City Storm where he has registered two goals and five assists.

Rapid City returns to action on Friday night on the road in Utah against the Grizzlies. Puck drop at the Maverik Center in West Valley City is scheduled for 7:10 P.M.

