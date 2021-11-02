Stingrays Add Etter and Struthers to Blueline

November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defensemen Bryan Etter and Carter Struthers ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Struthers began this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen in the SPHL, dressing for four games. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound defender spent parts of three seasons playing for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Newfoundland Growlers, Orlando Solar Bears, and Adirondack Thunder from 2017-19, appearing in 21 games and assisting on three goals. The blueliner also suited up for 15 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL during 2018-19 where he scored three goals and added five assists.

Prior to turning pro, Struthers played collegiately at Bemidji State University for five seasons from 2013-18, tallying 4 points (one goal, three assists) in 49 games, with three of those points coming in his senior season.

Etter signed with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem in October following a week at the Worcester Railers camp in the ECHL. Through his first four professional games, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman has scored two goals.

Before signing with the Mayhem last month, Etter's most recent hockey experience dates back to his college career at Suffolk University from 2016-18 where he appeared in 17 games, scoring once and adding two assists. He spent the last three seasons training away from regulated games, and finished his degree at Salem State where he transferred his senior year.

The Stingrays host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this Wednesday, November 3rd for College Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2021

Stingrays Add Etter and Struthers to Blueline - South Carolina Stingrays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.