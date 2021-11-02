AHL-Americans Send Tischke to Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones have received defenseman Peter Tischke from the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. Tischke will be with the team for Wednesday's practice and is expected to play in the Cyclones' upcoming games.

Peter Tischke

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 25 (1/3/1996)

Born: Hinsdale, IL

HT: 6'1" | WT: 216 lbs

Shoots: Left

- Third-year pro. Spent 2020-21 season with AHL-Colorado, posting a goal and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche affiliate. Split the previous season with AHL-Colorado and the Utah Grizzlies.

- Made his ECHL debut on 10/11/19 against Idaho and his AHL debut on 3/1/20 playing Milwaukee.

- Four year collegiate tenure at Univ. of Wisconsin. Served as Captain his senior year. Was awarded NCAA (B1G) Honorable Mention All-Star Team back-to-back seasons (2016-17 / 2017-18).

- Played parts of 3 seasons with USHL-Chicago Steel. Led team in penalty minutes with 133 in 2014-15 season.

