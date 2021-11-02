AHL-Americans Send Tischke to Cyclones
November 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones have received defenseman Peter Tischke from the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. Tischke will be with the team for Wednesday's practice and is expected to play in the Cyclones' upcoming games.
Peter Tischke
Position: Defenseman
Drafted: Undrafted
Age: 25 (1/3/1996)
Born: Hinsdale, IL
HT: 6'1" | WT: 216 lbs
Shoots: Left
- Third-year pro. Spent 2020-21 season with AHL-Colorado, posting a goal and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche affiliate. Split the previous season with AHL-Colorado and the Utah Grizzlies.
- Made his ECHL debut on 10/11/19 against Idaho and his AHL debut on 3/1/20 playing Milwaukee.
- Four year collegiate tenure at Univ. of Wisconsin. Served as Captain his senior year. Was awarded NCAA (B1G) Honorable Mention All-Star Team back-to-back seasons (2016-17 / 2017-18).
- Played parts of 3 seasons with USHL-Chicago Steel. Led team in penalty minutes with 133 in 2014-15 season.
The 2021-2022 season rolls on at Heritage Bank Center on Thursday, November 4 for Pucks N Pups night + $1 beers! Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Indy's Parsells Signs PTO with San Jose - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears and Pizza Hut of Central Florida Bring Back Teacher of the Month Program - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's D'Astous Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- AHL-Americans Send Tischke to Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- D'Astous Wins AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Claim, Sign Forward Brett Gravelle - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Alex Dubeau - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's Miner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Trent Miner Named Goaltender of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Growlers Home Games to Air on Rogers TV - Newfoundland Growlers
- Jean-François David Agree to Terms with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- John Albert Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Albert Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Add Etter and Struthers to Blueline - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- AHL-Americans Send Tischke to Cyclones
- Cyclones Drop Home Opener
- Robson Gets Shutout in Cyclones Debut
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: Oct 29-30
- Cyclones Win Debut Game Under Coach Payne