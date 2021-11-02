Utah's Miner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Trent Miner of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 25-31.

Miner went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in three appearances last week.

The 20-year-old stopped all 27 shots in a 3-0 win at Wichita on Friday, made 22 saves in a 4-3 victory at Allen on Saturday and turned aside all 20 shots he faced in a relief effort in a 5-4 win against the Americans on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Colorado, Miner is 4-1-0 in five appearances this season with two shutouts, a 2.11 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.

Last season, he appeared in six games with Colorado of the American Hockey League where he went 2-3-1 with one shutout, a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage .903.

Prior to turning pro, Miner appeared in 84 career games with Vancouver of the Western Hockey League where he went 48-24-4 with eight shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Also Nominated: Matt Jurusik (Idaho), Angus Redmond (Kansas City), Lukas Parik (Rapid City), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo), Philippe Desrosiers (Trois-Rivières) and Tommy Nappier (Wheeling).

