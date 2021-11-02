Indy's Parsells Signs PTO with San Jose

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that defenseman Adam Parsells has been signed to a pro-tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda.

Parsells, 24, joined the Fuel in early October after finishing a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The 6-foot-6, 192-pound defenseman skated in eight games during his final year at Eau Claire tallying two goals and six assists. After finishing his collegiate career, Parsells signed a contract with the Utah Grizzlies where he played two games.

A sixth-round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (160th overall) by the San Jose Sharks, Parsells played in 88 games over four seasons at UWEC earning 20 goals, 38 assists and 98 penalty minutes.

