Thunder Weekly, February 10

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita had four crucial games against Mountain Division opponents this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, February 5

Utah at Wichita, 3-1 L

Friday, February 7

Wichita at Kansas City, 5-3 L

Saturday, February 8

Rapid City at Wichita, 2-1 W

Sunday, February 9

Rapid City at Wichita, 7-4 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, February 11

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, February 14

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Singles Awareness Night and Lovers Lane.

Saturday, February 15

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 16-8-3-0

AWAY: 5-16-5-0

OVERALL: 21-24-8-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: T-5th, Mountain Division, 50 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, 19

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 31

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 38

+/-: Peter Crinella, +4

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 68

300 - Stefan Fournier recently played in his 300th game as a pro and had a great week for the Thunder. He finished with six points and recorded a goal and an assist in the last three games. He took over the team-lead in goals with 19, which is also a new career-high.

FINISH LINE - Patrik Parkkonen recorded his first three-point game and his first two-goal game of the season last night. He led the way with three points. Parkkonen is tied for second in scoring by a defenseman with 38 points and tied for second in assists by a blueliner with 31.

FIRST - Garrett Schmitz has been heating up as of late. He had his first two-goal game of the season last night, giving him 15 points (6g, 9a). Schmitz has points in four of his last five games.

HOLY - Peter Crinella recorded a pair of goals last night, giving him seven multi-point games and four of those with two goals. The rookie forward from Holy Cross has 26 points (16g, 10a). He is also second in the league in shooting percentage (24.2%).

HELPING HAND - Chris Crane returned to the line-up this past week after being out with an illness. He has assists in three-straight games. Crane has 19 helpers on the season, seven shy of his career-high that he set in 2016-17.

SEASON HIGH - Wichita had a season-high three power play goals last night against the Rush. The Thunder also scored seven goals for the third time this season, which equals a season-high in goals scored in a game.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is second in the league in minutes played (1,974) and first in saves (1,079) ...Stefan Fournier is tied for fifth with 5 game-winning goals...Ostap Safin is tied for 12th in rookie scoring with 30 points...Wichita is 18-4-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-3-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-16-4 when trailing after one...Wichita is 8-2-8-0 in one-goal games...

