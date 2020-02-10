Liam Pecararo Returns from Springfield
February 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Forward Liam Pecararo has been re-assigned by the Springfield Thunderbirds to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and will be added to the active roster immediately. The Massachusetts native was one of the ECHL's top rookies before departing for the AHL after Christmas.
Pecararo's 33 points are still good for seventh-most among rookies, his 18 goals are tied for eighth among all players in the ECHL. His 4 shorthanded points are third-most in the league.
Among his Swamp Rabbits teammates, Pecararo ranks second in goals, sixth in assists, fifth in points, tied for second in power play goals (4), first in shorthanded goals (3), and tied for the most game-winning goals (3).
The first-year pro was named an ECHL All-Star.
In a corresponding move, the Swamp Rabbits released goaltender Jake Theut from his standard player contract. The Michigan native saw action in three games as a Swamp Rabbit.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2020
- Allen Americans Acquire Experienced Defenseman from Atlanta - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Liam Pecararo Returns from Springfield - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Royals Announce First-Ever "Green Ice Weekend" March 13-14 - Reading Royals
- Mavs Monday: Mavs Kick Losing Skid, Sweep Divisional Weekend Set - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Weekly: Streak Stoppers? - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Weekly - February 10, 2020 - Idaho Steelheads
- Atlanta Makes Defensive Move - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Acquire Experienced Defenseman from Atlanta - Allen Americans
- G Ustimenko Reassigned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 10 - Tulsa Oilers
- Allen Americans in the Community - Allen Americans
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 18 (February 3 - February 9, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Home for Two this Week; Wings Visit Wednesday, Fuel Here Friday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, February 10 - Wichita Thunder
- Jake Elmer Reassigned from Maine of ECHL, Jeff Taylor, Lewis Zerter-Gossage Assigned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays to Visit Capitals in DC this Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of February 10 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Liam Pecararo Returns from Springfield
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Jake Horton Recalled by Springfield
- Swamp Rabbits Stymied by Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Set Back by 'Blades