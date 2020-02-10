Liam Pecararo Returns from Springfield

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Forward Liam Pecararo has been re-assigned by the Springfield Thunderbirds to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and will be added to the active roster immediately. The Massachusetts native was one of the ECHL's top rookies before departing for the AHL after Christmas.

Pecararo's 33 points are still good for seventh-most among rookies, his 18 goals are tied for eighth among all players in the ECHL. His 4 shorthanded points are third-most in the league.

Among his Swamp Rabbits teammates, Pecararo ranks second in goals, sixth in assists, fifth in points, tied for second in power play goals (4), first in shorthanded goals (3), and tied for the most game-winning goals (3).

The first-year pro was named an ECHL All-Star.

In a corresponding move, the Swamp Rabbits released goaltender Jake Theut from his standard player contract. The Michigan native saw action in three games as a Swamp Rabbit.

