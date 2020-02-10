ECHL Transactions - February 10

February 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 10, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jake Theut, G

Reading:

Nick Niedert, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Dylan Olsen, D from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Taylor Doherty, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F assigned by Springfield

Indy:

Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford [2/9]

Maine:

Add Jeff Taylor, D assigned by Hartford

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Newfoundland:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Alex Burdekin, G released as EBUG [2/9]

Reading:

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Toledo:

Delete Abbot Girduckis, F loaned to Cleveland [2/9]

ECHL Stories from February 10, 2020

