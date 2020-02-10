ECHL Transactions - February 10
February 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 10, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Jake Theut, G
Reading:
Nick Niedert, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Dylan Olsen, D from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Taylor Doherty, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F assigned by Springfield
Indy:
Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford [2/9]
Maine:
Add Jeff Taylor, D assigned by Hartford
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F assigned by Hartford
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Newfoundland:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Alex Burdekin, G released as EBUG [2/9]
Reading:
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Toledo:
Delete Abbot Girduckis, F loaned to Cleveland [2/9]
