Steelheads Weekly - February 10, 2020

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (27-16-7) head on the road for their only trip outside of Boise in February following a four-game home stint.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, February 7 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 4-0 W

Shots: Grizzlies 24, Steelheads 35

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-2, Steelheads 1-for-2

The Steelheads earned their fourth shutout of the season in a 4-0 blanking of the Grizzlies on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena. After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads netted the eventual game-winner in the middle frame thanks to captain A.J. White (SH, 6:17 2nd) on a takeaway in the offensive zone for the 1-0 lead. Forward Anthony Nellis (10:12 2nd) added a second tally on a jab toward the net, doubling the lead at 2-0. In the third period, the Steelheads pushed across two more goals thanks to forward Colby McAuley (2:38 3rd) off a net front pass as well as a blue line shot from defenseman Brady Norrish (PP, 17:14 3rd) to take the 4-0 win. Tomas Sholl (20-7-5) halted all 24 shots in the win.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 2-1 W

Shots: Grizzlies 35, Steelheads 22

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-4, Steelheads 1-for-3

The Steelheads closed out their four-game homestand with a 2-1 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena. Scoring began in the second period thanks to Steelheads forward Colby McAuley (PP, 7:47 2nd) to jump out to a 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies answered later in the frame on a deflection by forward Mitch Maxwell (11:35 2nd) to force a 1-1 draw. The Steelheads only needed one goal to finish off the game, and captain A.J. White (6:09 3rd) provided the final blow while the Steelheasd held off a late push for the 2-1 win. Tomas Sholl (21-7-5) stopped 34 of 35 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Saturday, February 15 @ Toledo Walleye - 5:15 p.m. MT

Sunday, February 16 @ Toledo Walleye - 3:15 p.m. MT

The Steelheads meet the Toledo Walleye for back-to-back seasons and their lone two games of the season at Huntington Center.

The Steelheads met the Walleye for the first time in franchise history last season in a five-game season series, and the Steelheads took the set with a 3-2-0 record thanks to three wins at home. However, the Walleye won the first two meetings at Huntington Center on November 1 & 2 after the Steelheads won all four meetings against the former Toledo Storm in the early 2000s. This is the final set of games against Central Division opponents for the Steelheads this year, and so far the Steelheads own a 4-1-0 record, all coming against the Fort Wayne Komets.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

$2 Beer Wednesday: Discounted drinks return on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Steelheads' next home game with $2 domestic beers through the end of the second period. Get tickets for $2 Beer Wednesdays by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

4 for $50 Family Friday: Bring the entire family for a night out at the Steelheads to finish off your week! Get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 on any Friday night home game. Head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-331-TIXS(8497) to purchase.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads earned their first two-win home weekend last week since December 13-14 that rounded out their 12-game homestand. It's also the first two-game home weekend sweep since October 18-19, the second week of the season and the first at CenturyLink Arena.

- The Steelheads penalty kill is perfect in eight-straight games (23 attempts) since January 20 and 11 of their last 12 games (35-36, 97.2%). In their last 22 games, the Steelheads are 69-for-74 (93.2%) and now sit third in the ECHL on the season (87.0%).

- Goaltender Tomas Sholl earned his fourth shutout on Friday night, which also set a new franchise record for career shutouts (11), passing Steve Silverthorn ('05-'08) on the all-time list between the WCHL and ECHL. Sholl is 12 wins away from tying the all-time wins mark in the ECHL era (68) set by Silverthorn.

- Forward Colby McAuley earned the first Gordie Howe hat-trick of the season on Friday and added another tally on Saturday. He owns goals in three-straight games and four points (3-1-4) in that span since starting February.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 16 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 33 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 41 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 5 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy

GW GOALS: 3 - Anthony Nellis/Brett Supinski/A.J. White

PIMS: 108 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +16 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 161 - Will Merchant

WINS: 21 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.24 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .921 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 33-9-6-2, 74 pts

2. Steelheads 27-16-3-4, 61 pts

3. Utah 27-15-5-2, 61 pts

4. Rapid City 25-19-4-0, 54 pts

5. Wichita 21-24-5-0, 50 pts

6. Tulsa 22-23-5-1, 50 pts

7. Kansas City 21-24-2-1, 46 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" & ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads open a two-game road weekend on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:15 p.m. MT against the Toledo Walleye and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:10 p.m. versus the Kansas City Mavericks. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

