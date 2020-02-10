Allen Americans in the Community
February 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, recently joined North Texas Food Bank in helping out in their "Food 4 Kids program," which provides nutritious food to kids in need here in North Texas to take home over the weekend.
Former Allen Captain, Joel Chouinard, remains involved with North Texas Food Bank following his retirement from professional hockey.
"You would be surprised how many kids in our area go home on Friday afternoon, and don't have a nutritious meal until they return to school on Monday," said Chouinard. "It's very humbling to be a part of this and help out those in need. Being a father myself, I love being a part of this great organization."
Allen Americans goalies Dereck Baribeau and Jake Paterson, along with Biscuit, the Americans Mascot, were on hand to help out.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2020
- Americans Acquire Experienced Defenseman from Atlanta - Allen Americans
- G Ustimenko Reassigned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 10 - Tulsa Oilers
- Allen Americans in the Community - Allen Americans
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 18 (February 3 - February 9, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Home for Two this Week; Wings Visit Wednesday, Fuel Here Friday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, February 10 - Wichita Thunder
- Jake Elmer Reassigned from Maine of ECHL, Jeff Taylor, Lewis Zerter-Gossage Assigned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays to Visit Capitals in DC this Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of February 10 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.