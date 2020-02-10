Allen Americans in the Community

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, recently joined North Texas Food Bank in helping out in their "Food 4 Kids program," which provides nutritious food to kids in need here in North Texas to take home over the weekend.

Former Allen Captain, Joel Chouinard, remains involved with North Texas Food Bank following his retirement from professional hockey.

"You would be surprised how many kids in our area go home on Friday afternoon, and don't have a nutritious meal until they return to school on Monday," said Chouinard. "It's very humbling to be a part of this and help out those in need. Being a father myself, I love being a part of this great organization."

Allen Americans goalies Dereck Baribeau and Jake Paterson, along with Biscuit, the Americans Mascot, were on hand to help out.

