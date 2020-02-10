Jake Elmer Reassigned from Maine of ECHL, Jeff Taylor, Lewis Zerter-Gossage Assigned to Mariners

February 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned forward Jake Elmer to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, and that the Wolf Pack has loaned defenseman Jeff Taylor and forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Maine.

Elmer, a rookie out of the Western Hockey League, played one game in an earlier stint with the Wolf Pack this season, and was even with one minor penalty. In 32 games with Maine, the 6-1, 183-pound Elmer has scored 12 goals, good for a tie for third-most on the team, and added 11 assists for 23 points, along with 26 penalty minutes and a +4. The 21-year-old Calgary, Alberta native was signed as a free agent by the Rangers March 15, 2019.

Taylor has notched four assists and a +5, along with four penalty minutes, in ten games with the Wolf Pack this year. In ten games with the Mariners, the third-year pro out of Union College has one goal and one assist for two points, plus four PIM and 18 shots on goal. Taylor signed an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack July 12, 2019.

Zerter-Gossage, a first-year pro out of Harvard University who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack April 17, 2019, has two goals and one assist for three points in 25 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has seen action in eight ECHL games with Maine, registering one goal and three assists for four points, along with four penalty minutes.

