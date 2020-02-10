Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 10

Oilers fall on Friday at Indy before bouncing back against Fort Wayne on Saturday

OVERALL RECORD: 22-23-5-1 (50 points, T-5th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

RESULTS

Friday, Feb. 7 - Tulsa 2, Indy 6 (Indiana Farmers Coliseum) | Box Score

>> Indianapolis, IN - Neither team was able to jump on the board in an even opening frame. Both teams had a chance on the power play, and Tulsa managed to narrowly outshoot the Fuel six to five. The second period was as tight as the first. Keoni Texeria ended the deadlock 4:37 into the second frame when he faked a drop pass at the line before cutting across the front of the net, stretching Devin Williams and depositing the puck on the forehand. J.J. Piccinich slung the puck across the offensive zone on the power play to find Jared Thomas, who sniped former Oiler Dan Bakala 10:35 into the second period to tie the game 1-1. Both of the period's goals came on the man advantage, and Tulsa nearly doubled Indy in shots, outshooting the Fuel 19-10 in the frame.

The third period seemed to be from a different game. Joe Sullivan gave Indy their second lead of the night, mirroring Texiera's earlier tally by cutting in front of Williams and sliding the puck past the goaltender. Bobby MacIntyre roofed the puck in tight just 17 seconds later to give the Fuel a 3-1 lead with exactly 15 minutes remaining. Nathan Noel made the game 4-1, scoring the first of three empty-net goals. Adam Pleskach pulled the game to 4-2 27 seconds later, jamming the puck home off a rebound on the power play. MacIntrye scored an empty netter 11 seconds later for his second of the night. Former Kansas City Maverick Ryan Van Stralen closed out the scoring with another empty-net goal, this one coming with just nine seconds left.

Saturday, Feb. 8 - Tulsa 6, Fort Wayne 3 (Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN)| Box Score

>> Fort Wayne, IN - Tulsa hung the first and last goal of the opening period 4:46 into the game. Robby Jackson snagged a stretch pass from Jake Clifford before cutting into the Fort Wayne zone and pulling a beautiful backhand-forehand move to beat Patrick Munson.

Adam Pleskach forced a turnover in the neutral zone, creating a two-on-one with Jack Nevins. Pleskach held onto the puck, looking off Munson before rifling home his 14th of the year 2:51 into the second period. Drake Rymsha blasted a low puck past Olle Eriksson Ek to cut the Oilers lead down to 2-1 8:43 into the middle frame. Determined to restore their initial lead, the Oilers pulled ahead by two goals with just 1:07 left in the second period. Deven Sideroff tapped home the final leg of a tic-tac-toe play that was started by Miles Liberati and was bridged by Jackson.The third period saw tons of action. Jackson gave the Oilers a three-goal lead when he batted the puck over Munson 6:12 into the final period. Pleskach joined the two-goal club at the 10:55 mark of the period when Ian McNulty forced a turnover before serving the puck to the Oilers' captain on a tee. Brett McKenzie answered just 19 seconds later with his 17th of the season, tucking the puck inside the post and past Eriksson Ek to bring the game to 5-2. The Komets found the back of the net on their next shot as well. Taylor Doherty ripped a blast from the point 11:36 into the third period to cut the Oilers lead to 5-3. Pleskach completed his hat trick with less than five minutes remaining to close out the scoring at 6-3. Liberati hit the post from the blue line, which allowed Pleskach to tap the puck over the line at the 16:18 mark.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CST)

Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Utah AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Friday, Feb. 14 - Tulsa AT Wichita 7:05 p.m. - INTRUST Bank Arena

Saturday, Feb. 15- Wichita AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Sunday, Feb. 16 -Kansas City AT Tulsa 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center

FAST FACTS

- Miles Liberati is tied for second among defenseman in total points (38).

- Adam Pleskach is on a six-game point steak, compiling five goals and three assists over that span. Pleskach registered his seventh career ECHL hat trick on Saturday.

. Robby Jackson broke a six-way tie for game-winning goals on Saturday. . Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 198 shots.

TEAM TRENDS

- The Oilers have reclaimed the highest shots-per-game average in the league at 37.75.

. Tulsa has points in eight of their last 10 games (5-2-3-0).

. Despite the loss, Saturday was the first game in 2020 that the Oilers scored multiple power-play goals.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 39- Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 16 -Adam Pleskach, Robby Jackson

ASSISTS: 31- Miles Liberati

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Charlie Sampair, Cam Knight, Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 102 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 5 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas, Mike McKee, Danny Moynihan, Jake Clifford

GW GOALS: 3 - Robby Jackson

SHOTS: 198 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 12 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.70 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .905- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -28/187 (15%) - 22nd in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/8 (25%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 159/190 (83.7%) - 8th in the ECHL

Last Week - 7/8 (87.5%)

