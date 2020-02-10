Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 18 (February 3 - February 9, 2020)

Fuel nab all eight possible points taking control of 3rd in the Central Division standings

INDY FUEL WEEK 17 RESULTS: 4-0-0-0, 26-19-2-1 Overall, 3rd Central Division

Tuesday, February 4 - Fuel 3 vs Cincinnati 2

In the first game of a four-game week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday night. Scoring two goals in the first period and one in the third, the Fuel would hold on for a 3-2 win over the Central Division's first-place team.

Friday, February 7 - Fuel 6 vs Tulsa 2

Beginning three games in three days, the Fuel hosted the Mountain Division's Tulsa Oilers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Indy would score the first goal of the game only to see Tulsa respond with a goal of their own finishing out the second period. In a six goal third period, Indy would close out the matchup with a 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Saturday, February 8 - Fuel 4 at Kalamazoo 2

Playing their second of three games in three days, the Indy Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. Scoring back to back goals in the first period, both teams finished the first period tied. Indy would score three goals in the second and third periods, taking home a 4-2 win over the Wings.

Sunday, February 9 - Fuel 5 vs Fort Wayne 2

Closing out the weekend with their third game in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets. Trailing 2-1 after the first period, the Fuel exploded in the third period, scoring three goals and taking all six possible points this weekend.

INDY FUEL WEEK 18 SCHEDULE:

Friday, February 14 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (8:05 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Opening the weekend with the second game in a row against the Fort Wayne Komets, the Fuel will look to extend their five game win streak. The last time the two teams met in Fort Wayne, Indy came home with a 4-3 overtime win from Spencer Watson.

Saturday, February 15 - Fuel at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center)

Visiting the Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center for the third time this season, Indy will be looking for their first win in the Queen City. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Fuel took a 3-2 win at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Sunday, February 16 - Fuel at Cincinnati (3:00 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center)

Playing their second game in a row against the Cyclones, the Fuel will close out their third three-in-three in a row. Sunday's game will be both team's third game in three days and Cincinnati's third game in a row at Heritage Bank Center.

OIL DROPS:

Scoring on Sunday afternoon against Fort Wayne, Ryan Van Stralen has a goal in each of his last three games

Mathieu Foget is currently on a four game point streak, earning three goals and four assists

Josh McArdle earned his first AHL call-up after Sunday's win over Fort Wayne

Spencer Watson currently leads the ECHL in goals, scoring 25 goals through 42 games

Watson also leads the ECHL in power play goals with nine

Earning 25 goals and 24 assists in 42 ECHL games, Watson sits in seventh in the league in points

Keoni Texeira leads all ECHL defensemen in power play points, earning three goals and 14 assists

Winning on Sunday afternoon, Charles Williams has earned wins in his last five starts

Indy's current win streak is the longest win streak since the 2016-17 season when the Fuel won six straight games

Scoring 15 goals on the weekend, 10 out of the 15 goals came in the third period alone

The Fuel have outscored their opponents in every period this season

Playing three straight games on the road this weekend, the Fuel have put together a record of 11-11-1-0 when playing away from Indiana Farmers Coliseum

