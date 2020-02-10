Allen Americans Acquire Experienced Defenseman from Atlanta
February 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today the club has acquired defenseman Cody Corbett, from the Atlanta Gladiators, for defenseman Greg Campbell.
Cody Corbett joins Allen after playing in 35 games this season for Atlanta, scoring three goals, while adding six assists for nine points.
The resident of Lakeland, Minnesota, has 95 games in the American Hockey League, including two with Bakersfield this season. Americans fans should be familiar with Corbett, who played 35 games with Idaho in 2017-2018, and seven games with Colorado in 2016-2017, both divisional foes.
The 6-foot-2, and 205-pound defenseman played his junior hockey with Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League, where he was a teammate of Allen forward Brett Pollock. Corbett will join the Allen Americans on the road trip to Rapid City this week.
