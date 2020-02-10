Stingrays Weekly Report - February 10

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - A pair of road victories in Orlando last week improved the South Carolina Stingrays' record away from home to 20-2-3-1 during the 2019-20 season. Those four points have the Rays in first place in the ECHL's South Division with a total of 72 points. South Carolina also continued their success on the man-advantage, scoring power play goals in all three of their contests last week. The Stingrays have netted power play goals in eight of their last nine outings to increase their overall percentage to 15.9% for the season. SC also has the top penalty kill in the ECHL this year at 90.1%.

South Carolina will begin the upcoming week with a matchup in Norfolk against the Admirals on Wednesday night. They will then return home for two contests in North Charleston on Friday and Saturday against Adirondack and Greenville before a trip to Jacksonville Sunday afternoon for a battle with the Icemen.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 34-10-3-1

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

THURSDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 0

(Amway Center - Orlando, FL)

Four straight third period goals, including three in a span of 1:18, gave the South Carolina Stingrays a 4-0 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on the road Thursday night at the Amway Center. Goaltender Logan Thompson was perfect, stopping all 34 shots that were directed toward the South Carolina net in the contest to record his third shutout of his rookie season. All three of Thompson's shutouts have come at the expense of the Solar Bears. Nine different forwards recorded points in the third period for the Stingrays, including Cole Ully, who assisted on two of the team's four tallies.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 1

(Amway Center - Orlando, FL)

Forwards Branden Troock and Cam Askew scored second period goals and goaltender Parker Milner turned aside 39 shots as the South Carolina Stingrays earned their second win in as many days over the Orlando Solar Bears by a 2-1 score on Friday night at the Amway Center.

SUNDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 6, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Jacksonville Icemen earned their first victory of the season over the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forwards Andrew Cherniwchan, Cole Ully and Tim Harrison each scored for the Stingrays in a losing effort, while forward Mark Cooper tallied two assists.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, February 12 at Norfolk Admirals, 7:30 p.m. (Norfolk Scope)

Friday, February 14 vs. Adirondack Thunder, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, February 15 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, February 16 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 3:00 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 20 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 27 - Max Novak

Points: 43 - Dan DeSalvo

Plus/Minus: Plus-24 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Penalty Minutes: 47 - Jaynen Rissling

Shots On Goal: 163 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 18 - Logan Thompson

Goals Against Average: 2.05 - Parker Milner

Save Percentage: 0.931 - Logan Thompson

MILNER MAKING SAVES

Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner is currently leading the ECHL in goals-against average with a mark of 2.05 this season in 22 appearances. The Pittsburgh native is also second in the league with a save percentage at 0.927. Milner has a record of 15-3-2-1 this season and leads the league with seven shutouts.

CHERNIWCHAN LEADING THE WAY

Team captain Andrew Cherniwchan had a goal and an assist last week and reached the 40-point mark for the second consecutive season. His goal on Sunday was his team-leading 20th of the year, which ranks 14th in the ECHL. The captain has racked up 163 shots on goal this season, which is third-most among all ECHL skaters.

TROOCK FINDING HIS STRIDE

Forward Branden Troock had a team-high three points on two goals and an assist last week, his second as a member of the Stingrays. The Edmonton, Alberta native has four points in his first five games since his trade from Toledo to South Carolina on two goals and two assists. Overall this season, Troock has tallied 17 points on eight goals and nine assists in 21 games. During parts of six pro campaigns, the forward has appeared in 121 ECHL games, scoring 101 points (45 goals, 56 assists).

HARRISON NEARING CAREER-HIGH

Forward Tim Harrison netted his seventh goal of the year on Sunday afternoon and is now just one away from his career-high of eight goals which he set during his rookie season with Adirondack in 2017-18. Harrison will have a chance to face the Thunder for the first time since he was dealt to SC on Friday night. The Duxbury, Mass. native has found success against Jacksonville this year, scoring four of his seven tallies against the Icemen.

