Atlanta Makes Defensive Move

February 10, 2020





Duluth, GA - With just 25 games remaining in the season, the Atlanta Gladiators continue to wheel and deal as they push for the playoffs. Atlanta has traded defenseman Cody Corbett to the Allen Americans for fellow defenseman Greg Campbell.

Greg Campbell is a 25-year-old defenseman from Oakville, Ontario. Before this season, Campbell spent four years at Union College. During his time there, he had 43 points (8g, 35a) in 136 games. The lefty-shooting defenseman began the year with the division rival Florida Everblades (2G) but played most of the year with Allen putting up five points (1g, 4a) in 21 games. The Allen Americans lead the ECHL with 74 points.

Corbett, a Lakeland, Minnesota native, played in 35 games this season with Atlanta. Cody had nine points (3g, 6a) during his time with the Gladiators. Corbett has a total of 122 games of ECHL experience, as well as 95 games in the AHL. In 2016-17, he was part of the South Carolina Stingrays playoff run, helping them get to the Kelly Cup finals that season.

The trade comes on the heels of Atlanta picking up defenseman Phil Johansson from the Worcester (WOO-ster) Railers late last week, as they continue to add to their defense down the stretch.

