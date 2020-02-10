G Ustimenko Reassigned to Royals

Reading, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned goaltender Kirill Ustimenko from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals, the teams announced Monday. Ustimenko made 38 saves on 41 shots for his first AHL win Saturday, including a stretch where he blocked 35 straight Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shots.

The 21-year-old is third in the ECHL in wins (18-4-5-0 record), eighth in goals against average (2.48) and eighth in save percentage (.916). Last week, the ECHL named Ustimenko Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month, the first time ever a Royals rookie has garnered the award. He is 7-0-1-0 over his last eight ECHL starts and went 6-1-1-0 in January (1.87 GAA, .935 sv.%).

His first career shutout came in a 1-0 overtime victory Nov. 16 vs. Wheeling (32 saves). Prior to joining Reading, Ustimenko set the MHL's single-season record with 12 shutouts in 2018-19 for Dynamo St. Petersburg. Over four seasons in St. Petersburg, the 6-foot-3, 187-lb., left-handed catcher recorded an 83-28-12 record with 26 shutouts. He signed an entry-level contract with Philadelphia in May 2019.

The Flyers selected Ustimenko in third round (80th overall) at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

